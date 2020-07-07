WONDER WOMAN 1984 Stills Include A Stunning New Shot Of Diana Prince In The Golden Eagle Armor

Some new stills from Wonder Woman 1984 have found their way online today, and there's a shot of Gal Gadot's Diana Prince in her Golden Eagle armour that you'll definitely want to check out. Take a look...

Warner Bros. recently moved Wonder Woman 1984 to October, and that's just the latest in a long line of delays for the sequel. Originally eyed for release last December, it was pushed back to June to stop the Amazon Warrior being overpowered by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (along with rumoured reshoots) and then got shifted to August in response to the global pandemic.

Chances are that a new look at the sequel will be released during the upcoming DC FanDome event, but some new stills have now been shared on Twitter depicting some key moments from the film.

However, the one which really stands out is our latest look at Diana Prince decked out in her Golden Eagle armour. Much of Wonder Woman 1984's marketing campaign has revolved around the Amazon Warrior in that costume, and while we don't know how much it will factor into the film itself, it's fair to say director Patty Jenkins has done an amazing job adapting it for live-action.

Cheetah still hasn't been fully revealed, of course, but it seems likely we'll get a shot of the villain in the next trailer for the movie as countless toys and promo images have now shown the animalistic alter-ego of Kristen Wiig's Dr. Barbara Minerva (who can also be seen in these latest stills).

Check out these Wonder Woman 1984 photos in the Tweet below:

