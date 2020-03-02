WONDER WOMAN 1984: Tide's Super Bowl TV Spot Sees Gal Gadot's Amazon Warrior Leap Into Action





Kicking off with the sequel's release date (which is definitely a smart move), we get to see Diana Prince leaping into action and coming face to face with



During "In this one, [Diana has] been around. She's much wiser and mature and lonely…And then something crazy happens that changes the whole game." There were a lot of great movie commercials during last night's Super Bowl LIV, but with Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures deciding against taking part in the event, we didn't get any new looks at movies like Morbius and Wonder Woman 1984 . However, the latter still had a presence during the show thanks to a new commercial for Tide.Kicking off with the sequel's release date (which is definitely a smart move), we get to see Diana Prince leaping into action and coming face to face with Pacific Rim star Charlie Day. It seems as if some camera trickery was used to make this happen, but, if nothing else, we get a snippet of new footage from Wonder Woman 1984 here.During a recent interview , Gal Gadot said that, Check out the commercial below and stay tuned for more updates on the sequel as we have them!







Click on the "Next" button below to take a look through

our breakdown of the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer!

Diana Prince's Friendship With Barbara Minerva



It appears as if we can expect things between Dr. Barbara Minerva and Diana Prince to get personal.



The opening few minutes of the trailer make it clear that they strike up a friendship of sorts, and based on Barbara's remarks about falling in love multiple times, there's probably a strong chance that she's at least a little unhinged and someone who could easily be pushed over the edge.



It's hard not to wonder whether there could end up being some jealousy here too, especially as Diana can be heard assuring her that being Wonder Woman might not be as perfect as she thinks.

Check out the commercial below and stay tuned for more updates on the sequel as we have them!It appears as if we can expect things between Dr. Barbara Minerva and Diana Prince to get personal.The opening few minutes of the trailer make it clear that they strike up a friendship of sorts, and based on Barbara's remarks about falling in love multiple times, there's probably a strong chance that she's at least a little unhinged and someone who could easily be pushed over the edge.It's hard not to wonder whether there could end up being some jealousy here too, especially as Diana can be heard assuring her that being Wonder Woman might not be as perfect as she thinks.

Wonder Woman Didn't Exactly Disappear...



In fairness, the trailer makes a point of showing Wonder Woman using her headpiece to destroy some security cameras, but what about the tapes and the fact that she can be seen running through Washington D.C. in front of hundreds of people? Throw in the shot of her beating up cops, and it's hard to imagine why she would be so concerned about Lex Luthor and his photo!



It definitely appears as if Wonder Woman 1984 contradicts some of what we've heard about Diana's disappearance from the public eye, and it feels like a lot of what we learned in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League about the hero's past no longer really counts.

In fairness, the trailer makes a point of showing Wonder Woman using her headpiece to destroy some security cameras, but what about the tapes and the fact that she can be seen running through Washington D.C. in front of hundreds of people? Throw in the shot of her beating up cops, and it's hard to imagine why she would be so concerned about Lex Luthor and his photo!It definitely appears as if Wonder Woman 1984 contradicts some of what we've heard about Diana's disappearance from the public eye, and it feels like a lot of what we learned in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League about the hero's past no longer really counts.

A New, Brighter Costume



It's hard to ignore the fact that Wonder Woman's costume has been brightened up considerably, and while it may suit the 80s aesthetic, it definitely doesn't line up with her present day appearances. That's really not the end of the world, of course, but this makeover gives the suit a somewhat artificial and plastic feel (it doesn't really look like ceremonial armour now, that's for sure).



Still, with director Patty Jenkins clearly inspired by the Wonder Woman TV series, that might explain why Diana Prince's appearance has been so drastically changed for this big screen sequel.

It's hard to ignore the fact that Wonder Woman's costume has been brightened up considerably, and while it may suit the 80s aesthetic, it definitely doesn't line up with her present day appearances. That's really not the end of the world, of course, but this makeover gives the suit a somewhat artificial and plastic feel (it doesn't really look like ceremonial armour now, that's for sure).Still, with director Patty Jenkins clearly inspired by the Wonder Woman TV series, that might explain why Diana Prince's appearance has been so drastically changed for this big screen sequel.

Maxwell Lord's Villainous Plan



Pedro Pascal appears to be having a blast as Maxwell Lord, and it's honestly hard to believe that this is the same guy who brings the Mandalorian to Disney+ on a weekly basis!



Based on what Lord says throughout the course of this sneak peek, it sounds like he's found a way to give people whatever they want...for a price. How he's come by such an incredible amount of power is hard to say, but this might just explain how Steve Trevor is now back among the living.



As for that circle of light he steps into, there's a good chance that's "Brother Eye" from the comics, a massive satellite he used to develop the OMACs.

Pedro Pascal appears to be having a blast as Maxwell Lord, and it's honestly hard to believe that this is the same guy who brings the Mandalorian to Disney+ on a weekly basis!Based on what Lord says throughout the course of this sneak peek, it sounds like he's found a way to give people whatever they want...for a price. How he's come by such an incredible amount of power is hard to say, but this might just explain how Steve Trevor is now back among the living.As for that circle of light he steps into, there's a good chance that's "Brother Eye" from the comics, a massive satellite he used to develop the OMACs.

Steve Trevor Returns



As we mentioned, Steve Trevor is back and is clearly finding the 80s hard to come to terms with.



The method of his resurrection isn't addressed outright, but he places a watch in Diana Prince's hand the same way he did before making the ultimate sacrifice in Wonder Woman (no doubt to prove that it's really him). That watch pops up a lot in the trailer and could end up being a pivotal part of the sequel.



Either way, it seems we can expect these two lovebirds to pick things up where they left off.

As we mentioned, Steve Trevor is back and is clearly finding the 80s hard to come to terms with.The method of his resurrection isn't addressed outright, but he places a watch in Diana Prince's hand the same way he did before making the ultimate sacrifice in Wonder Woman (no doubt to prove that it's really him). That watch pops up a lot in the trailer and could end up being a pivotal part of the sequel.Either way, it seems we can expect these two lovebirds to pick things up where they left off.

Barbara's Makeover



When we first meet Barbara Minerva, she's wearing glasses and looking rather nerdy and shy. However, at this point in the trailer, she's had something of a makeover and looks way more confident.



Could it be that Maxwell Lord has granted her a "wish" to be more like Wonder Woman?



The way this footage has been edited together certainly gives that impression, but with not even a single hint of her transformation into Cheetah, there's clearly still a lot we don't know right now.

When we first meet Barbara Minerva, she's wearing glasses and looking rather nerdy and shy. However, at this point in the trailer, she's had something of a makeover and looks way more confident.Could it be that Maxwell Lord has granted her a "wish" to be more like Wonder Woman?The way this footage has been edited together certainly gives that impression, but with not even a single hint of her transformation into Cheetah, there's clearly still a lot we don't know right now.

The Invisible Jet



Could it be that Wonder Woman 1984 will finally introduce Diana Prince's Invisible Jet? It's hard to say for sure, but she and Steve Trevor are shown taking flight here while surrounded by fireworks. However, as we don't actually see the jet flying through them, it could be that it's invisible!



Explaining this won't be easy, but based on the cheesy, 80s aesthetic, it might not feel too out of place!

Could it be that Wonder Woman 1984 will finally introduce Diana Prince's Invisible Jet? It's hard to say for sure, but she and Steve Trevor are shown taking flight here while surrounded by fireworks. However, as we don't actually see the jet flying through them, it could be that it's invisible!Explaining this won't be easy, but based on the cheesy, 80s aesthetic, it might not feel too out of place!

Battle At The White House



Was Wonder Woman worried about being outed to the world because she's a wanted criminal? Well, during this action-packed sequence, Diana Prince can be seen making her way through a building that definitely looks a lot like the White House. Taking down guards alongside Steve, the hero definitely put herself on the map here and surely ran afoul of the U.S. government in the process!



We mentioned OMACs a little earlier in this post. In the comics, they were One Man Army Corps, innocent men and women who were brainwashed and given the ability to take on some of the DC Universe's greatest heroes. Perhaps these White House guards have been taken over by Maxwell Lord?

Was Wonder Woman worried about being outed to the world because she's a wanted criminal? Well, during this action-packed sequence, Diana Prince can be seen making her way through a building that definitely looks a lot like the White House. Taking down guards alongside Steve, the hero definitely put herself on the map here and surely ran afoul of the U.S. government in the process!We mentioned OMACs a little earlier in this post. In the comics, they were One Man Army Corps, innocent men and women who were brainwashed and given the ability to take on some of the DC Universe's greatest heroes. Perhaps these White House guards have been taken over by Maxwell Lord?

Return To Themyscira



We explored Wonder Woman's origin in the first movie, but a return to her childhood on Themyscira is clearly going to be a big part of this sequel. However, while we do get to see Diana as a child, the costumes these Amazon are decked out in are definitely different to what we've seen before.



That could be because they're the tribe of Amazons who left their home and moved to the remote Egyptian nation of Bana-Mighdall instead. There have been rumblings for a while now that they'll be introduced in Wonder Woman 1984, but what that means for the movie is hard to say right now.

We explored Wonder Woman's origin in the first movie, but a return to her childhood on Themyscira is clearly going to be a big part of this sequel. However, while we do get to see Diana as a child, the costumes these Amazon are decked out in are definitely different to what we've seen before.That could be because they're the tribe of Amazons who left their home and moved to the remote Egyptian nation of Bana-Mighdall instead. There have been rumblings for a while now that they'll be introduced in Wonder Woman 1984, but what that means for the movie is hard to say right now.

Riding The Lightning



One of the most striking visuals in this trailer is Wonder Woman using her lasso to ride the lightning. It's no great surprise that she has the power to do so, especially given her family heritage.



What is a little surprising is that we haven't seen this power before now (it certainly would have come in handy during that battle with Doomsday in Batman v Superman), but continuity no longer seems to matter.



Either way, this is certainly a unique means of transportation for the iconic superhero.

One of the most striking visuals in this trailer is Wonder Woman using her lasso to ride the lightning. It's no great surprise that she has the power to do so, especially given her family heritage.What is a little surprising is that we haven't seen this power before now (it certainly would have come in handy during that battle with Doomsday in Batman v Superman), but continuity no longer seems to matter.Either way, this is certainly a unique means of transportation for the iconic superhero.

The Golden Eagle Amour



The trailer ends with the true money shot as Wonder Woman is shown decked out in her Golden Eagle armour from the comic books. That was first introduced in Kingdom Come and it's since been incorporated into the regular DC Universe as something Diana Prince dons whenever she goes to war.



Considering what she's been through in the present day, there may be another reason it's used here, or it will just be destroyed when she battles...Cheetah? We'll have to wait and see on that front. The trailer ends with the true money shot as Wonder Woman is shown decked out in her Golden Eagle armour from the comic books. That was first introduced in Kingdom Come and it's since been incorporated into the regular DC Universe as something Diana Prince dons whenever she goes to war.Considering what she's been through in the present day, there may be another reason it's used here, or it will just be destroyed when she battles...Cheetah? We'll have to wait and see on that front.











































