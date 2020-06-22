WONDER WOMAN 1984 Total Film Covers Reveal New Look At Gal Gadot's Golden Eagle Armor

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot has given fans an early peek at the newsstand and subscriber covers for the latest issue of Total Film, and they provide a new look at Diana in her Golden Eagle armor...

Total Film's upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 newsstand and subscriber covers have been revealed by Gal Gadot herself, and the former gives us a new look at the Amazon warrior decked out in her Golden Eagle armor. The other cover utilizes a previously seen promo shot, but with a different color scheme.

The issue is expected to feature more new images as well as interviews with Gadot and her costars, so be sure to pick up a copy when it hits shelves this Friday.

Patty Jenkins' sequel was recently pushed back from August 14th to October 2nd, and there's still a chance it'll ultimately be delayed even further. Warner Bros. is currently waiting to see if Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be able to make its July 31st bow (the studio will reportedly require at least 80% of the world's theaters to be open for that to happen), and if it doesn't, WW1984 will almost certainly be moved to 2021.

Right now, all we can do is wait and see. We should have a better idea of how things are looking over the next couple of weeks, but in the meantime, check out the covers below, and let us know if you're looking forward to the movie in the usual place.

I know I keep saying it, but I’m SO excited to share #WW84 with the world! For a sneak peek check out the latest issue of @totalfilm . 🙅🏻‍♀️ 🌍 💫 pic.twitter.com/RJSP5a5QlT — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 22, 2020

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah—while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor.