WONDER WOMAN 1984 TV Spot Sees Barbara Minerva Leap Into Action In Her Pre-Cheetah Form

A low-res TV spot has been revealed ahead of today's Wonder Woman 1984 DC FanDome panel, and it shows Barbara Minerva leaping into action in her pre-Cheetah form against Diana Prince in the White House.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released in theaters this October, but with Tenet receiving a staggered debut in select theaters across the globe, chances are the same will happen with the DC Comics adaptation. That means some countries will get it before others, and it's even possible a few cities in the United States will show it while others are unable to due to COVID-19.

At this stage, it's getting harder and harder to figure out why Warner Bros. doesn't just make the sequel available on pricey PVOD platforms, but like most studios, they know that could lead to massive financial losses. Whatever happens, piracy is going to be a big problem this Fall.

At DC FanDome today, a new trailer is set to be released for Wonder Woman 1984, and the hope is that it will finally show Kristen Wiig's Dr. Barbara Minerva in her final, furry Cheetah form.

In the meantime, a low-res (well, it's surprisingly good quality for a phone camera job, to be fair) TV spot has found its way online showing Barbara leaping into action against Diana Prince in the White House. Clearly, she's already got powers here, but still hasn't fully become Cheetah.

Check out the TV spot below:

