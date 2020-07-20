WONDER WOMAN 1984 Will Seemingly Retcon A Huge BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Continuity Issue

A tie-in novel for Wonder Woman 1984 reveals that the sequel retcons a lingering continuity issue established by 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice . Find out more details on that right here...

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it was established that Diana Prince had chosen to walk away from humanity 100 years earlier, and while Wonder Woman went some way in confirming that, it also created some continuity issues...like the hero leaping into action in the present day!

Now, Wonder Woman 1984 will reveal that the Amazon warrior was serving as an active superhero in the 1980s, fighting in the public eye and even invading the White House at one point.

Justice League also contradicted the events of Batman v Superman, when Diana mentioned that she "always came when she was called," but a tie-in novel for the sequel will go some way towards finally explaining what the Amazon really meant when she said she had walked away from humanity.

As Bleeding Cool explains, "Diana has been doing a lot of good in the world. However, she has walked away in a metaphorical sense. The trauma of seeing Steve die and then watching her friends eventually succumb to old age has left her distant from humanity even as she continually saves them. Diana has no friends and no real connection to the world, aside from her duty to save it at the beginning."

It's definitely something of a stretch, but it makes sense of that apparent plot hole and retcons another part of the DC Extended Universe originally established by filmmaker Zack Snyder.

What do you make of this apparent explanation for what's proved to be a big continuity issue for fans?