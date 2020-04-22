WONDER WOMAN 1984's Rating Has Been Officially Revealed Despite Release Date Delay

Wonder Woman 1984 was recently pushed back from June to August, but the movie has been officially rated ahead of its release. As you might expect, the Amazon Warrior's next adventure won't be R-Rated!

As expected, Wonder Woman 1984 has been officially rated PG-13 ahead of its release in theaters (well, hopefully) this August. This news is hardly a surprise, as it would be very strange for it to have a rating any different to this one. As you can see below, it's PG-13 due to "action and violence."

There's no mention of sexual content, so we're guessing things don't get too steamy between Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) when they're reunited in 1984.

Warner Bros. recently made the decision to move the Wonder Woman sequel from June to August, but there are concerns that theaters won't be open by then as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause chaos across the globe. If that's the case, we don't know what Warner Bros. will do, as they've previously ruled out a Digital release despite rumours to the contrary.

However, with HBO Max launching soon, having Wonder Woman 1984 debut there sooner rather than later on that streaming service could be a smart business decision on the studio's part.

What do you guys think should happen?

