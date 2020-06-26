A Petition Has Been Launched To Get The FBI To Investigate X-MEN Director Bryan Singer's Alleged Sex Crimes

X-Men director Bryan Singer has vanished from the public eye since being fired from Red Sonja , but a new petition - along with some more serious allegations - are now being levelled at the filmmaker...

In recent years, X-Men and Superman Returns director Bryan Singer has faced a long list of sexual assault allegations. He's denied all of them, but rapper Elijah Daniel has now shared both those past claims and a number of his own in a damning thread on Twitter.

It's important to note that these are all just allegations and that Singer is, of course, innocent until proven otherwise. However, Daniel has shared what he claims to be proof that the filmmaker and his friends have been targeting influencers and social media personalities by offering them movie roles, and alleges that he was once approached by them as well.

He concludes this thread by sharing a link to a petition he hopes will lead to the FBI investigating Singer's action. Thus far, it has over 31,000 signatures with the current end goal being 35,000.

Since another wave of allegations - as well as reports of his erratic behaviour on the sets of movies such as X-Men: Apocalypse and Bohemian Rhapsody - surfaced, Singer has gone to ground, and was fired from Red Sonja after backlash from fans. He's yet to respond to these new claims.

We'll keep you guys updated, though.

