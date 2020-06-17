AMERICAN GODS Actress Yetide Badaki Is Still Campaigning To Play Storm In Marvel's X-MEN Reboot

We know it's only a matter of time before Marvel Studios begins to introduce X-Men characters to the MCU, and American Gods actress Yetide Badaki (Bilquis) is still very keen to play Ororo Monroe/Storm...

We're still not sure when or how Marvel Studios will begin to integrate 20th Century Fox's (former) stable of Marvel characters into the MCU, but we do know that a lot of popular and iconic heroes and villains are going to be introduced to that massive movie universe, which obviously opens Hollywood's door to a wide variety of juicy roles.

American Gods actress Yetide Badaki was very vocal about her desire to play Ororo Monroe on social media late last year, proactively Tweeting Marvel's Kevin Feige, Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler and Disney (among others) to inform them that "as a dark skinned woman of African Origin, I’d love to play Storm."

Now, Badaki has revealed that she's still campaigning for the role with a follow-up Tweet.

If you've seen American Gods you'll know how talented Badaki is, and she's clearly a fan of The X-Men's resident weather witch. Granted, an actor throwing their hat in the ring to play a particular character doesn't often pan out, but it has been known to happen.

Do you think Yetide would be a good fit for Storm? Drop us a comment in the usual place.