ARROW Alum Colton Haynes Wants To Play Iceman In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

With (nonsense) rumblings that Shia LaBeouf is being eyed to play Iceman in Marvel Studios' eventual X-Men reboot, Arrow star Colton Haynes (Roy Harper/Arsenal) has expressed an interest in the hero...

Despite walking away from the Arrowverse for a short time, Colton Haynes made a huge impact as Roy Harper/Arsenal in Arrow, though with that show at an end, it seems his time on The CW has reached its end. However, could the actor now have another comic book role in mind?

Earlier this week, a bogus rumour started doing the rounds online which claimed that Shia LaBeouf is being eyed for the role of Iceman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the X-Men franchise is being rebooted by Marvel Studios, that's 100% untrue, but it clearly grabbed Haynes' attention.

As you can see below, the actor recently took to Twitter to indicate that he would like to take a crack at the mutant, and it's fair to say he would be a good fit for Bobby Drake in the MCU.

A few years ago, Iceman came out as gay, while Haynes just so happens to also be openly gay. Beyond that, he also looks pretty perfect for the role, and it's not remotely difficult to imagine him being part of the new version of the X-Men. Whether Iceman will be a priority for Marvel Studios remains to be seen, though it would be good to see the original five team members get some love.

Check out Haynes' Tweet below:

