DARK PHOENIX Star Tye Sheridan Has Some Thoughts On Marvel Studios Possibly Recasting Cyclops

Dark Phoenix star Tye Sheridan has shared his take on the possibility that Cyclops will soon be recast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while reflecting on what playing Scott Summers meant to him!

Most fans agree that 20th Century Fox's X-Men films got a lot wrong over the years, with 2019's Dark Phoenix putting something of an exclamation mark on that point.

That film may have been a bit of a disaster, as was The New Mutants in the eyes of many, but Fox never really dropped the ball when it came to casting its mutants. Tye Sheridan, for example, was a great Cyclops, and an actor who did a successful job of following in the footsteps of James Marsden.

Marvel Studios is likely to recast the role when the time finally comes to reboot the X-Men franchise, and Sheridan has opened up on how he would feel about seeing someone new take over.

"I was excited and honored to play Scott Summers after James Marsden," he tells ComicBook.com. "I always looked up to that guy and I always thought he was super cool in those movies, and a good guy and a great actor. They're part of the X-Men franchise now, and probably feel the same way towards all the actors that played the roles before them."

"I think it's an honor to kind of fill the shoes of something that's great or someone that's great. I don't think I would feel weird, you know, as long as it...I think they're doing, the cast is doing, the story justice, and they're doing the X-Men world justice."

Sheridan clearly isn't too possessive of the role, and just hopes to see the next actor to play the character do Cyclops justice. That's a sentiment comic book fans everywhere can surely agree with.

