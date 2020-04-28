X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Was Officially The Biggest Box Office Bomb Of 2019, Losing Over $133 Million

We knew Dark Phoenix had failed to make an impact at the box office, but a new report reveals that the final installment in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise was actually the biggest bomb of the year...

We knew X-Men: Dark Phoenix was a flop, but it's only just become clear how big a flop it really was.

The Simon Kinberg-directed movie was marketed as the final installment in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise, but after several delays resulting from the acquisition of the studio's assets, it ended up being released under the Disney umbrella - and it cost them a lot of cash.

According to Deadline, Dark Phoenix was the biggest box office bomb of 2019, losing more money than any other movie released in theaters that year. With a $200 Million budget, the much-maligned mutant adventure ultimately wound up losing over $133 Million.

Honestly, the movie really wasn't that bad, but the majority of critics tore it to shreds and fans simply didn't seem to be interested in a redo of the Dark Phoenix Saga after it had already been mined for The Last Stand. Some of the blame can also be attributed to a lousy marketing campaign, not to mention the fact that the film was originally conceived as a two-part epic.

It's all moot now, of course, because the rights have reverted back to Marvel Studios and we will see all-new interpretations of these iconic characters in The MCU at some point. Still, it would have been nice to see this franchise go out on a high.

What did you guys think of Dark Phoenix? Not surprised it flopped, or do you feel it deserved better?