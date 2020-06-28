DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Crashes An X-MEN Cast Reunion With Unexpected Results

The X-Men cast recently reunited on camera, but when Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds decided to crash the party, things took an unexpectedly hilarious turn. Check out the video after the jump...

While there's still no word on when and where it will happen, Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's likely that he will be the only character from Fox's X-Men Universe to be transplanted into Marvel Studios' shared world, and that's a shame in many ways, especially as it means we'll be say goodbye to so many great actors.

Recently, a number of familiar faces from the X-Men movies reunited to raise awareness for the upcoming Global Citizen: United For Our Future benefit concert.

Initially, the likes of Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), James McAvoy (Professor X), Halle Berry (Storm), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) all come together for this Zoom meet up, but they're then unexpectedly joined by Deadpool's Reynolds.

While he tried to make himself at home, the other actors simply weren't having it, and quickly left. That meant Reynolds and Jackman were the only two left standing before Liev Schrieber popped in for an awkward, and hilarious, X-Men Origins: Wolverine reunion.

Check it out below:

