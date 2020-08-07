Fan-Art Gives Us An Idea How Janelle Monáe Could Look As Storm In MCU X-MEN Reboot

During a recent interview, singer/actress Janelle Monáe mentioned that she'd love to play Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now some new artwork from Boss Logic gives us some idea of how the Antebellum star might look as the X-Men's resident weather witch.

As you can see, BL has gone with Ororo's most recognizable look from her early Uncanny X-Men days. Both Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp did sport variations of the Mohawk for their interpretations of Storm, but we've yet to see a fully comic-accurate take on the character's classic costume.

Decided to do a @JanelleMonae Storm before I called it a night @MarvelStudios 🙏❤️⚡ pic.twitter.com/W20b3CAthj — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 7, 2020

“I definitely have thrown it out there,” Monáe told Empire when asked if she'd spoken to anyone about suiting up as Storm. “One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice."

Monáe actually discussed a potential role in Black Panther 2 with director Ryan Coogler, and even though it seems unlikely that the sequel would introduce Storm to The MCU, if might work if Marvel was planning to give the mutant heroes individual debuts before bringing them together for an X-Men movie.

