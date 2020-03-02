Former X-MEN Actor James Marsden Has One Key Piece Of Advice For The Next Cyclops Actor

For most fans, James Marsden's time portraying Cyclops left a lot to be desired, though it was in no way the actor's fault. 20th Century Fox simplay chose to place greater emphasis on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine with each new entry in the X-Men film series, decision that naturally pushed Cyclops to the background.



Eventually, Marsden passed the torch visor to Tye Sheridan in a soft reboot of the franchise but the Westworld actor still has greater association with the role as he portrayed the character for fourteen years to Sheridan's three. With such a long teure, does Marsden have any advice for whomever Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios select as the next Scott Summers?



"The biggest challenge was that, the audience and other actors never being able to see your eyes. Definitely was a handicap in bringing a persona to the character, and an energy to the character," explained Marsden in an interview with Collider while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog.



He went on to add that Cyclops is, "a character who is also very, by nature, very by-the-books. Kind of a Boy Scout, ‘do the right thing.’ He’s a foil to Wolverine’s character, who is more fly by the seat of his pants, a little more unpredictable, and aggressive. I would just say lean into it. Own it. And carve out your own thing. The fans of the books are going to tell you ‘it needs to be this’. Find a new way to make it interesting. Because it is tough to like get something interesting and cool and different across when no one ever sees your eyes. Which is obviously, you know, the main part of the character.”



When do you think we'll see the X-Men debut in the MCU? Do the X-Men already exist in one of the alternate dimensions fans will likely visit in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Or were mutants create by all the gamma radiation emitted from the Infinity Gauntlet snaps in Endgame?



Another popular theory is that the Scarlet Witch (like her comic book counterpart) will go insane and release her reality warping powers to create mutants. Which theory do you subscribe to? Let us know in the comment section below.



