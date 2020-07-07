GOD OF WAR Art Director Shares X-MEN Costume Redesigns Which Would Be Perfect For The MCU

God of War art director Raf Grassetti has shared his take on the X-Men, and the redesigned costumes definitely wouldn't look out of place when the iconic heroes are eventually rebooted for the MCU...

Raf Grassetti is best known for his work on the God of War video game series, but he's now shared his own unique take on the X-Men. He picked out Cyclops, Colossus, and Nightcrawler to overhaul - three characters who we've seen both in Fox's X-Men and Deadpool franchises.

However, none of those appearances have been overly comic book accurate, though Deadpool did a pretty great job with Piotr Rasputin. Grassetti's modern take on their costumes definitely wouldn't look out of place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the characters are eventually rebooted by Marvel Studios, and we can only hope they end up looking this good.

Grassetti was a longtime art director for the God of War franchise, and he's made headlines a lot over the past few years for his take on a vast array of comic book characters.

Kevin Feige, if you're reading this, it might be time to consider giving him a job...

