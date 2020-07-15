Hasbro Celebrates X-MEN 20th Anniversary With Official Images Of Upcoming Movie Action Figures

Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of X-Men 's theatrical release, and Hasbro has now released a series of official, final images of their upcoming range of action figures based on the 2000 release.

Now that the rights to the X-Men are back with Marvel Studios, we're finally getting merchandise featuring the big screen versions of the characters, and that includes an impressive wave of action figures from Hasbro. Now, the company has released official, final images of the toys based on Wolverine, Mystique, and the young and old versions of Professor X and Magneto.

These are all made in the six-inch scale, and it's fair to say that a Wolverine figure based on the likeness of Hugh Jackman is long overdue (we can only hope we end up with one based on Logan).

Eventually, Marvel Studios will reboot the X-Men franchise, but we can likely look forward to lots of new merchandise based on Fox's take on these heroes and villains for at least the next few years.

Check them out below:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 20TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH WOLVERINE Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020)



Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 20TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH WOLVERINE Figure, inspired by the character from the X-MEN movies. This quality 6-inch figure features multiple points of articulation, premium design and detail, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 20TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH MYSTIQUE Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020)



Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 20TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH MYSTIQUE Figure, inspired by the character from the X-MEN movies. The quality 6-inch figure features multiple points of articulation, premium design and detail, and is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 20TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH MAGNETO AND PROFESSOR X Figure 2-Pack

(HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2020)

Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN 20TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH MAGNETO AND PROFESSOR X Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the X-MEN movies. These quality 6-inch figures feature multiple points of articulation, premium design and detail, and are great additions to any action figure collection. Includes 2 figures, wheelchair, and 9 accessories.