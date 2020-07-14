Hugh Jackman Shares Funny Behind-The-Scenes Video To Mark X-MEN's 20th Anniversary

The first X-Men movie was released in theaters 20 years ago today, and Hugh Jackman is has shared a funny behind-the-scenes video to mark the occasion, which also pokes fun at his lack of muscle tone...

Although it's looked back on as somewhat of a mixed bag, the success of the first X-Men movie was a major reason for big studios deciding to take a chance on superhero adaptations after Batman and Robin essentially sounded the death knell for the genre.

The first installment in 20th Century Fox's long-running mutant franchise was released in theaters 20 years ago today, and star Hugh Jackman has marked the occasion with a brief behind-the-scenes video.

In it, we see the Academy Award-nominated actor viciously attacked by a Wolverine action figure. Jackman's Tweet also poled fun at his relative lack of muscle tone. Although he still looks great here, he would get progressively more ripped as the X-Men movies progressed. The reason Jackman only had three weeks to get in shape is because Dougray Scott was originally cast as the iconic character before being forced to drop out when production on Mission: Impossible 2 ran over.

So here’s the thing. When the studio called and asked if I could get in shape to play #Wolverine in 3 weeks. I might have over promised! But wouldn’t you have too? Happy 20th Anniversary X-Men Universe. #Xmen #20 pic.twitter.com/bwQJnmyZBI — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 14, 2020

Any plans to revisit the first X-Men movie on the 20th anniversary of its release? Let us know in the comments.