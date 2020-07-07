Janelle Monáe Has Spoken To Ryan Coogler About A Role In BLACK PANTHER 2... & She Wants To Play Storm

Singer/songwriter/actress Janelle Monáe has her sights set on playing X-Men's Storm in the MCU, and has now revealed that she's "thrown it out there" while speaking to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

We've heard a few actresses throw their hats in the ring to play Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this stage, but Janelle Monáe might be in with more of a chance after speaking to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler about a possible role in the upcoming sequel.

During an interview with Empire, the multi-talented Antebellum star revealed that Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan visiting her Wondaland studio back when Black Panther was filming in Atlanta, and she mentioned that she'd be interested in coming on board for a potential sequel.

“I definitely have thrown it out there,” she tells the mag. “One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

If Kevin Feige and co. wanted to introduce individual mutant characters before bringing them together for an X-Men movie, Black Panther 2 would be a good place to debut Storm - but we have no idea if that's the current plan or not.

Monáe could well be in with a shot of landing a part in BP2, but it doesn't necessarily have to be Ororo Monroe. Previous rumors indicated that T'Challa could find himself going up against a female villain in the sequel, and if that's true, it's certain to be a highly sought after role.

What do you guys think? Could you see Monáe as the X-Men's Weather Witch? Sound off down below.