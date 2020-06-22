Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Plans For ALPHA FLIGHT In the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A movie revolving around Alpha Flight was once said to be in the works at Fox, but a new rumour claims that there are now tentative plans in place to bring the heroic team of Canadians to the MCU...

It's clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in a big way over the next few years, and rumours relating to characters who will soon be added to Marvel Studios' shared world continue to persist. That's no great surprise when the rights to both the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises were recently placed in Kevin Feige's hands, giving him hundreds of new heroes and villains to play with.

Among them is Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight. Closely tied to Wolverine, the group first appeared in the pages of 1979's Uncanny X-Men #120, and they're essentially Canada's Avengers. Now, a new rumor claims that the studio has plans to introduce the team in a future project.

Alpha Flight works for Department H, and are a formidable, diverse group of heroes who would definitely bring a lot to the MCU. Marvel Studios has never really explored the concept of an international team like this (Captain Britain, for example, still hasn't appeared despite a number of MCU stories being set in London), so it would be something fresh for this shared world.

As always, it's important to take a rumour like this with a pinch of salt, but there have been a number of iterations of this team, including one which was led by Captain Marvel.

We'll have to wait and see when and where this group appears, but there are any number of projects they could make a mark in over the next few years both on the big and small screens. Heck, Marvel Studios could even introduce Wolverine as a member of the group before he joins the X-Men...