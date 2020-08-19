NEW MUTANTS 3 Would've Introduced Darkchilde & Crossed Over With The Main X-MEN Films - EXCLUSIVE

While we've known for some time that a potential third New Mutants film would've adapted the Inferno storyline, director Josh Boone recently told us that he was 100% planning on introducing Darkchylde!

Ahead of next week's theatrical debut of The New Mutants, we sat down with director Josh Boone to chat about his long-awaited X-Men spinoff, and among the many things we discussed, he was quite candid about his original plans for what he envisioned would be a trilogy of films centered on the teenage superheroes.

Following the Demon Bear storyline in the first film, a potential sequel was going to be an alien invasion movie that would've added Warlock and Karma to the team, while the third and final installment would've been the most ambitious, adapting the popular "Inferno" storyline and possibly crossing over with the main X-Men continuity.

Boone elaborates, "When we sold it originally, we conceptually sold it as a trilogy, with the second one being an alien invasion movie set in Brazil where Roberto is, where his dad is, who is part of the Hellfire Club. Then, the last one was hopefully going to dovetail with the X-Men movies and we were going to do Inferno, that crossover, which had all these supernatural, satanic horror elements.

The idea was to try to do a different genre, subgenre, of horror movie with each of these movies. That was the idea, but it wasn't something we thought much about because of the merger and everything else."

The "Inferno" storyline was a massive crossover in the late '80s that saw a number of key developments, including the final transformation of Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy) into the Darkchilde, and it sounds like Boone's third film would have indeed introduced that demonic version of the character.

The mere mention of Darkchilde gets Boone to perk up and he excitedly revealed that prior to filming, he did have discussions with Anya Taylor-Joy about her character's direction and what would ultimately happen in the potential trilogy capper:

"We told her that in the third movie, there would be two of her. That's basically what we told her, that there would be two versions of her and that she'd have to play two sides of herself. We were hyped on it!"

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.



