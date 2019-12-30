NEW MUTANTS Director Josh Boone Announces That The New Trailer Will Arrive Next Monday

The New Mutants' theatrical release and debut 20th Century Fox's final X-Men movie on the Disney+ streaming service, it looks like the Josh Boone-directed teen superhero/horror flick is scheduled to hit theaters in April of 2020.



We found out last week that a new trailer would be with us early next year, and Boone has now confirmed that it'll be online on Monday, January 6th.



The filmmaker shared an Instagram post of the movie's logo along with the caption, "New trailer supervised by myself, co-writer @knatelee and color corrected by the great @peter_deming arrives January 6th. We’re very excited to share it with you! In theaters everywhere April 3rd!"



New trailer supervised by myself, co-writer @knatelee and color corrected by the great @peter_deming arrives January 6th. We're very excited to share it with you! In theaters everywhere April 3rd!

Blu Hunt As Danielle Moonstar/Mirage



Mirage was the main focus of The Demon Bear Saga, and it's been confirmed that the character will also take the lead in The New Mutants movie, which will loosely adapt the popular comic book arc.



Danielle Moonstar is a powerful telepath, with the ability to project vivid images/illusions into her opponents' minds. Though unconfirmed, there's a pretty good chance Mirage is the one responsible for the terrifying visions the others are plagued by in the trailer. In the comics, she takes the shy Rahne Sinclair under her wing and the two become close friends.



Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane



In the comics, Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, is a young a Scottish girl struggling to reconcile her staunch religious beliefs with her ability to transform into a werewolf. She's shy, sheltered and nervous for the most part, but a much darker side is unleashed when the wolf takes over.



Rahne is close with Mirage and Cannonball (whom she has a crush on), but weary of Magik because of her outspoken personality and demonic powers.



Henry Zaga As Roberto da Costa/Sunspot

Roberto da Costa is a brash Brazilian mutant with the ability to channel the sun's energy and gain great strength in the process. He's arrogant and hot-headed, but also fearless and protective of his teammates.



In the comics, he finds himself at odds with pretty much all of his colleagues, though he does develop a friendship/rivalry with Cannonball.



Charlie Heaton As Sam Guthrie/Cannonball



Sam Guthrie is the eldest of a large Kentucky coal mining family and the epitome of a southern gent. Sam has the ability to fly at jet speeds while creating an impenetrable force-field, earning him the codename Cannonball.



He co-leads the team with Mirage in the comics, and develops an uneasy friendship with Sunspot. He also looks upon Wolfsbane as a Little sister, unaware that she harbours romantic feelings for him.



