NEW MUTANTS Early Box Office Tracking Indicates Domestic Opening Of $15 - $25 Million

Although Josh Boone's The New Mutants doesn't hit theaters until April, early box office tracking indicates that the X-Men spinoff may be looking at a soft domestic opening in the $15 to $25 million range.

X-Men spinoff The New Mutants looked like it may never see the light of day (at least not on the big screen), but following the release of a brand new trailer a couple of months back, the movie is well on track for its April 3rd release.



Boone and his cast have stated that they are very proud of the film and are eagerly awaiting its release, but it looks like The New Mutants may struggle when it does finally hit theaters.



According to



Still, with a more modest budget than Dark Phoenix's reported $200M, it can afford to have a softer opening.



Do you guys plan on seeing The New Mutants opening weekend? Let us know in the comments, and check out some stills of the main characters below.



Cannonball #1



Cannonball #2



He co-leads the team with Mirage in the comics, and develops an uneasy friendship with Sunspot. He also looks upon Wolfsbane as a Little sister, unaware that she harbours romantic feelings for him.

Cannonball #3

Sam will be played by British actor Charlie Heaton, who will be best-known for his impressive turn as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things. He also appeared with Naoimi Watts in the 2016 thriller, Shut In.

Magik #1



Easily the most poplar character on the team, Illyana Rasputin is the younger sister of Colossus and a powerful sorceress. As Magik, she has the ability to teleport to different dimensions and this leads to a darker side of her personality emerging when she spends some time in the demonic realm of Limbo.

Magik #2



Though this initially results in her terrified teammates giving her a wide berth, she eventually learns to balance both sides and work with her fellow mutants.

Magik #3



Magik will be brought to life by Anya Taylor-Joy, who rose to prominence with the role of Thomasin The Witch and has since appeared in the likes of Morgan, Barry and M. Night Shyamalan's Split. She then reprised the role of Casey for the director's divisive follow-up, Glass.

Wolfsbane #1



Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, is a young a Scottish girl struggling to reconcile her staunch religious beliefs with her ability to transform into a werewolf. She's shy, sheltered and nervous for the most part, but a much darker side is unleashed when the wolf takes over.

Wolfsbane #2



Rahne is close with Mirage and Cannonball (whom she has a crush on), but weary of Magik because of her outspoken personality and demonic powers.

Wolfsbane #3

Wolfsbane will be portrayed by arguably the most well-known member of the cast, Maisie Williams, who shot to fame as Arya on HBO's Game of Thrones. Williams has also appeared in the likes of Netflix's iBoy and Doctor Who.

Mirage #1



Danielle Moonstar is a powerful telepath, with the ability to project vivid images/illusions into her opponents' minds. Though unconfirmed, there's a pretty good chance Mirage is the one responsible for the terrifying visions the others are plagued by in the trailer. In the comics, she takes the shy Rahne Sinclair under her wing and the two become close friends.

Mirage #2



Mirage will be played by relative newcomer Blu Hunt, who is part Native American. The 24-year-old has previously appeared in The CW's The Originals, but this will be her first feature role.

Mirage #3



We don't know how much Boone's movie will draw from the Demon Bear Saga, but the monstrous entity was glimpsed in the recent trailer, and Mirage's charm certainly hints at some kind of connection.

Sunspot #1



Roberto da Costa is a brash Brazilian mutant with the ability to channel the sun's energy and gain great strength in the process. He's arrogant and hot-headed, but also fearless and protective of his teammates.

Sunspot #2



In the comics, he finds himself at odds with pretty much all of his colleagues, though he does develop a friendship/rivalry with Cannonball.