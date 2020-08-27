NEW MUTANTS Star Blu Hunt Would Love To Join The Valkyrie & Fight Evil Alongside Tessa Thompson - EXCLUSIVE

In the comics, Dani Moonstar does eventually link up with the Valkyire and it sounds like Blu Hunt is very keen on seeing that happen in the movies as well, just so she could kick ass with Tessa Thompson!

With The New Mutants finally hitting theaters tomorrow, we were recently granted an exclusive opportunity to get on a Zoom call with star Blu Hunt to chat about her leading role in the long-awaited X-Men spinoff, which will see her breathe life into the role of Danielle Moonster.

Like her teammates, Dani goes through quite the journey in the comics and outside of her obvious ties to the New Mutants, she also eventually serves as a key member of the X-Men, X-Force and The Defenders, amongst other popular Marvel teams. But there's one group of badass female warriors that Hunt would especially love to see her character link up with in a live-action movie.

While plans for Josh Boone's planned trilogy remain up in the air, Hunt is hopeful that if she does ever get to reprise her role in a future film, we'd get to see Mirage follow her comic book counterpart and join the Valkyrior to partner up with Tessa Thompson's fan-favorite character from Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

"I would love to see her be a Valkyrie," Hunt tells us. "I remember when I saw Thor: Ragnarok, and saw that Tessa Thompson was a Valkyrie, I was like, “What!?! Dani has to be a Valkyrie!” Her fighting evil alongside Tessa Thompson, just as an actress getting to play that, would be like 'Wow.'"

Hunt also explains that due to the self-contained origin story featured in The New Mutants, the cast never actually got to wear any sort of special superhero costumes, but considering the more comic book-y nature of Marvel Studios films, she would love to don her own super suit if given the opportunity.

"I could always see Dani doing that [joining the Valkyrie] and it would be fun because I’d actually get to wear a superhero costume! *laughs* Which we didn’t get to do and I’m kinda still sad about it, but yeah, that would be awesome."

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.



