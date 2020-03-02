NEW MUTANTS Stills Provide Another Look At Blu Hunt As Danielle Moonstar, AKA Mirage

The official New Mutants Twitter account has debuted three new stills from Josh Boone's upcoming movie, giving us another look at relative newcomer Blu Hunt ( The Originals ) as Dani Moonstar. Check 'em out.

X-Men spinoff The New Mutants looked like it may never see the light of day (at least not on the big screen), but following the release of a brand new trailer early last month, the movie is well on track for its April 3rd release.



20th Century Fox Disney will likely begin to amp up promotion over the next month, and the official Twitter account has now shared three new stills focusing on the young mutant believed to be at the center of the story, Mirage (Blu Hunt).



In the comics, Dani Moonster was the leader of the original team and the main focus of The Demon Bear Saga. Chris Claremont's tale will influence the film to some extent, but it's not believed to be a direct adaptation.



Check out the images below along with Chinese New Year-inspired posters for The New Mutants and some other upcoming Disney releases.



Dani Moonster



Danielle Moonstar is a powerful telepath, with the ability to project vivid images/illusions into her opponents' minds. Though unconfirmed, there's a pretty good chance Mirage is the one responsible for the terrifying visions the others are plagued by in the trailer. In the comics, she takes the shy Rahne Sinclair under her wing and the two become close friends.

Mirage



Mirage will be played by relative newcomer Blu Hunt, who is part Native American. The 24-year-old has previously appeared in The CW's The Originals, but this will be her first feature role.

A Bear-Like Charm

We don't know how much Boone's movie will draw from the Demon Bear Saga, but the monstrous entity was glimpsed in the recent trailer, and Mirage's charm certainly hints at some kind of connection.

