NEW MUTANTS Stills Spotlight Anya Taylor-Joy As Magik And Charlie Heaton As Cannonball

The final two members of the team receive the spotlight in these latest official New Mutants images: Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik, and Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball...

X-Men spinoff The New Mutants looked like it may never see the light of day (at least not on the big screen), but following the release of a brand new trailer early last month, the movie is well on track for its April 3rd release.



20th Century Fox Disney will likely begin to amp up promotion over the next month, and the official Twitter account has now begun to share new stills featuring the main characters. Following some new images of Blu Hunt as Mirage, Henry Zaga as Sunspot and Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, we have fresh images of the final two members of the team: Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton).



Illyana, aka Magik, is a demon sorceress and arguably the most popular character among Marvel Comics fans. She also happens to be the little sister of The X-Men's Colossus, but it remains to be seen if that carries over to this movie. Sam, meanwhile, is a southern gent who takes the codename Cannonball after discovering that he's nigh invulnerable when using his mutant ability to blast through the air at high speeds.



Check out the images below along with the previously released ones, and let us know if you're looking forward to The New Mutants in the comments.



Cannonball #1



Cannonball #2



Cannonball #3

Magik #1



Magik #2



Magik #3



Wolfsbane #1



Wolfsbane #2



Wolfsbane #3

Mirage #1



Mirage #2



Mirage #3



Sunspot #1



Sunspot #2



