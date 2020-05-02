NEW MUTANTS Stills Spotlight TEEN WOLF Star Henry Zaga As Roberto da Costa, AKA Sunspot

There was a time when Josh Boone's X-Men
spinoff The New Mutants
looked like it may never see the light of day (at least not on the big screen), but following the release of a brand new trailer early last month, the movie is well on track for its April 3rd release.
20th Century Fox
Disney will likely begin to amp up promotion over the next month, and the official Twitter account has now begun to share new stills featuring the main characters. Following some new images of Blu Hunt as Mirage, we have another look at Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why, Teen Wolf
) as the hot-headed Sunspot.
Arguably the most powerful (at least, potentially) member of the team in the comics, Roberto da Costa often let his temper get the best of him which tended to place him at odds with his fellow mutants - although he did eventually earn the respect and trust of his teammates, taking a leadership role in splinter-groups such as X-Force.
Check out the images below, and let us know if you're looking forward to The New Mutants in the comments.
Roberto da Costa is a brash Brazilian mutant with the ability to channel the sun's energy and gain great strength in the process. He's arrogant and hot-headed, but also fearless and protective of his teammates.
In the comics, he finds himself at odds with pretty much all of his colleagues, though he does develop a friendship/rivalry with Cannonball.
An incarnation - though not a very faithful one - of Sunspot actually appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past, but the role has been recast for The New Mutants with 13 Reasons Why and Teen Wolf actor Henry Zaga.
Danielle Moonstar is a powerful telepath, with the ability to project vivid images/illusions into her opponents' minds. Though unconfirmed, there's a pretty good chance Mirage is the one responsible for the terrifying visions the others are plagued by in the trailer. In the comics, she takes the shy Rahne Sinclair under her wing and the two become close friends.
Mirage will be played by relative newcomer Blu Hunt, who is part Native American. The 24-year-old has previously appeared in The CW's The Originals, but this will be her first feature role.
We don't know how much Boone's movie will draw from the Demon Bear Saga, but the monstrous entity was glimpsed in the recent trailer, and Mirage's charm certainly hints at some kind of connection.