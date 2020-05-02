NEW MUTANTS Stills Spotlight TEEN WOLF Star Henry Zaga As Roberto da Costa, AKA Sunspot

20th Century Fox

Simply click on next button below!

Sunspot #1

There was a time when Josh Boone'sspinofflooked like it may never see the light of day (at least not on the big screen), but following the release of a brand new trailer early last month, the movie is well on track for its April 3rd release.Disney will likely begin to amp up promotion over the next month, and the official Twitter account has now begun to share new stills featuring the main characters. Following some new images of Blu Hunt as Mirage, we have another look at Henry Zaga () as the hot-headed Sunspot.Arguably the most powerful (at least, potentially) member of the team in the comics, Roberto da Costa often let his temper get the best of him which tended to place him at odds with his fellow mutants - although he did eventually earn the respect and trust of his teammates, taking a leadership role in splinter-groups such as X-Force.Check out the images below, and let us know if you're looking forward to The New Mutants in the comments.Roberto da Costa is a brash Brazilian mutant with the ability to channel the sun's energy and gain great strength in the process. He's arrogant and hot-headed, but also fearless and protective of his teammates.