NEW MUTANTS: These Latest Stills Spotlight GAME OF THRONES' Maisie Williams As Wolfsbane

The New Mutants Twitter page continues to share official stills of the X-Men spinoff's main characters, and next up we have new images of Maisie Williams ( Game of Thrones ) as Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane.

X-Men spinoff The New Mutants looked like it may never see the light of day (at least not on the big screen), but following the release of a brand new trailer early last month, the movie is well on track for its April 3rd release.



20th Century Fox Disney will likely begin to amp up promotion over the next month, and the official Twitter account has now begun to share new stills featuring the main characters. Following some new images of Blu Hunt as Mirage and Henry Zaga as Sunspot, we have another look at Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as teenage werewolf, Rahne Sinclair.



In the comics, Rahne was a devout catholic who believed her wolf-life mutation was the work of the devil. She eventually found peace among her fellow mutants, though, and learned to embrace her powers.



Check out the images below along with the previously released ones, and let us know if you're looking forward to The New Mutants in the comments.



Wolfsbane #1



Wolfsbane #2



Wolfsbane #3

Mirage #1



Mirage #2



Mirage #3



Sunspot #1



Sunspot #2



