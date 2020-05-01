NEW MUTANTS Trailer Release Confirmed For Tomorrow Morning; Check Out A Demonic Teaser Image
Nearly three years after the original trailer made its debut, it's finally time for a new look at The New Mutants. As revealed by director Josh Boone last week, the new trailer will indeed debut tomorrow morning.
With reshoots finally complete, 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney Studios have confirmed that the new theatrical trailer for New Mutants will indeed arrive tomorrow by sharing a creepy teaser photo.
20th Century Fox and Walt Disney Studios have confirmed, via a demonic-looking teaser image, that the new trailer will be released online at (presumably) 6:00 a.m. PST/9:00 a.m. EST, which is more or less the standard launch time for Disney film trailers.
Not much is known about what to expect, but the new trailer should showcase more of the horror elements that were added to the film during reshoots, showcasing Boone's original vision for the film rather than the misleading version that was widely reported to have been reshaped by studio interference.
While the teaser trailer didn't offer much in terms of plot details, it seems likely that the new trailer will provide some hints about the villain of the picture, who is rumored to be the Demon Bear.
Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.
The New Mutants features:
Director: Josh Boone
Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik
Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane
Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball
Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot
Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage
Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes
Antonio Banderas in an undisclosed role
The New Mutants hits theaters August 2
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]