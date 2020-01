NEW MUTANTS Trailer Release Confirmed For Tomorrow Morning; Check Out A Demonic Teaser Image

Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.







The New Mutants features:

Director: Josh Boone

Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik

Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane

Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball

Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot

Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage

Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes

Antonio Banderas in an undisclosed role



The New Mutants hits theaters August 2

Nearly three years after the original trailer made its debut, it's finally time for a new look atAs revealed by director Josh Boone last week, the new trailer will indeed debut tomorrow morning.20th Century Fox and Walt Disney Studios have confirmed, via a demonic-looking teaser image, that the new trailer will be released online at (presumably) 6:00 a.m. PST/9:00 a.m. EST, which is more or less the standard launch time for Disney film trailers.Not much is known about what to expect, but the new trailer should showcase more of the horror elements that were added to the film during reshoots, showcasing Boone's original vision for the film rather than the misleading version that was widely reported to have been reshaped by studio interference.While the teaser trailer didn't offer much in terms of plot details, it seems likely that the new trailer will provide some hints about the villain of the picture, who is rumored to be the Demon Bear.