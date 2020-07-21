NEW MUTANTS TV Spot Seemingly Confirms That The X-MEN Spinoff WILL Debut On Disney+ - UPDATE

Although we're awaiting an official announcement, a new TV spot for Josh Boone's The New Mutants does appear to confirm that the long-delayed X-Men spinoff will be launching on Disney+ after all...

A new TV spot for The New Mutants has found its way online, seemingly confirming that the perennially delayed X-Men spinoff is indeed being sent straight to Disney+ and is set to premiere on the streaming service on September 4.

It was initially believed that the promo might be a fake as most of the footage is taken from a previously released spot, but there are actually a few new shots in there, and some reliable sources now believe that an official announcement is imminent.

The New Mutants' troubled journey to the screen is well documented, but fans were hopeful that they'd finally get to see Magik, Wolfsbane and co. in theaters when Disney recently re-dated the movie for August 28. That seemed optimistic at the time and the situation has only worsened since, so if the studio has decided to send the movie straight to streaming, it wouldn't exactly be a huge surprise.

The film is expected to have a panel at the upcoming [email protected] online event, so if we don't have any further updates in the interim, we're sure to find out what's going on then.