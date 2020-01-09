TENET And THE NEW MUTANTS Pirated Copies Start Appearing Online Following Limited Theatrical Releases

As expected, it's being reported that pirated copies of both Tenet and The New Mutants have started appearing online after limited theatrical releases both in the U.S. and overseas. Check it out...

Variety is reporting that pirated versions of both Christopher Nolan's Tenet and The New Mutants have leaked online since their respective releases last week. As you might expect, these are not HD copies of either film; instead, they're what the trade describe as "camcorded copies of negligible quality - at least one has Korean subtitles and another has German subtitles."

Both Warner Bros. and Disney are acting fast to pull these down, but there's clearly a demand for them online due to safety concerns surrounding returning to theaters and the fact both movies have received limited releases across the globe (Tenet hasn't reached the U.S. yet and The New Mutants is still in only a handful of countries).

New York and Los Angeles are among the key locations where theaters remain closed, so it wouldn't be overly surprising for people based there to have been tempted by these pirated copies.

As TorrentFreak tells the trade, "a movie’s big piracy boom comes when the first high-quality copy appears online." Thus far, neither movie appears to have shown up in that sort of quality, and with only dedicated filmgoers heading to theaters for the most part right now, it's unlikely to happen.

Thus far, there's been no word on legal, Digital releases for either one of these new releases.

Have you seen either one of these movies in theaters?