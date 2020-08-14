THE NEW MUTANTS Cast Introduce Their Characters With Some Exciting New Footage

A new featurette for The New Mutants has been released ahead of the X-Men spinoff's theatrical launch on August 28, and it sees the main cast members introducing their characters via some new footage...

Josh Boone's The New Mutants is finally coming to theaters in two weeks time, and Disney has now released a new featurette which spotlights the five troubled young heroes of the title.

The sneak peek features stars Blu Hunt, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga and Anya Taylor-Joy introducing their respective characters while we see some snippets of footage of Mirage, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot and Magik in action.

Most of the shots have been taken from previously released trailers and TV spots, but there is some cool new stuff here - including a glimpse of Sam fully unleashing his powers and blasting around the courtyard. Still no sign of Rahne in werewolf form, but that's most likely being saved for the movie.

Check out the featurette below along with a recently released IMAX poster and synopsis.

Check out the #IMAX exclusive artwork for @NewMutantsFilm! Get ready for a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat IMAX experience in select theatres starting August 28. Tickets available soon. pic.twitter.com/xPLaS3DAbS — IMAX (@IMAX) August 12, 2020

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee.”

Do you guys plan on checking out The New Mutants in theaters? Let us know in the usual place.