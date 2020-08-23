THE NEW MUTANTS Character Posters Spotlight All Five Members Of The Junior X-Men Team

Disney and 20th Century Studios have unveiled a series of character posters for Josh Boone's The New Mutants , giving us slightly creepy new looks at Magik, Cannonball, Wolfsbane, Sunspot and Mirage...

Josh Boone's The New Mutants is finally coming to theaters later this month (whether people decide to venture out to see it is another story), and Disney/20th Century Studios have now shared a new series of character posters by Boss Logic.

The banners feature our five young heroes, Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt); Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams); Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton); Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga); and Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), with glowing white eyes.

Boone and his cast have repeatedly made it clear that The New Mutants will have a much darker tone that any previous X-Men adventure, and these posters definitely seem to lean heavily into the film's horror elements.

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee.”

