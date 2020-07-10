THE NEW MUTANTS Deleted Scenes And Special Features Revealed Ahead Of November Blu-ray Release

Additional details about the Digital and Blu-ray release of The New Mutants have been revealed, and there will, in fact, be quite a few deleted scenes for fans to check out. Read on for further details...

The New Mutants will be released on Digital and Blu-ray on November 17th, and we now have additional details about what fans can expect to find on the disc.

There are only a couple of featurettes, with the first being "Origins & Influences." That will see legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind the movie. The second, "Meet the New Mutants," focuses on cast members sharing their experiences while filming and revealing how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film.

As far as deleted scenes go, there will be seven, and they're titled:

Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs

"She’s a Demon"

"Everybody’s Type" & Chores

Dani’s Nightmare – Alt

"I Need to Cool Off"

"We’re on Lockdown"

Take out the Source

There's no director's commentary, but as Josh Boone mentioned ahead of The New Mutants' release, there will be an extended chat between him and Marvel Comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz.

In The New Mutants, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution – allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their abilities. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!

You can add the movie to your X-Men collection when it arrives on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 17th.