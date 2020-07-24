THE NEW MUTANTS Director And Star Explain Why The Team Wouldn't Be A Good Fit For The MCU

The New Mutants director Josh Boone and star Charlie Heaton have shared their thoughts on the characters from the movie becoming part of the MCU, and they clearly don't see them as a particularly good fit.

The New Mutants is sticking with its August 28th release date, and while some remain convinced that it will end up debuting on Disney+, there was no mention of that being the case during the movie's [email protected] panel or in those subsequent release date changes by Disney.

Earlier this week, Screen Rant spoke to director Josh Boone and star Charlie Heaton (Cannonball) about the possibility of The New Mutants becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's highly unlikely as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige plans on rebooting the X-Men franchise, but neither man believes it would work anyway!

"It's hard, because I think kind of what Josh is saying, this really feels so in its own world," Heaton says. "It's really hard to see them stood next to [MCU heroes]. They just don't compare. These are kids doing the best with what they have."

Boone added to that, seemingly pointing to his film being distanced from Fox's X-Men movies. "It would be really weird in this movie if Wolverine showed up. They're sort of in their own tonal space, and the aesthetic space is sort of its own thing. So, it'd be weird and interesting to see them kind of with other characters. But to me, if fans love it, we'd certainly love to make another one."

As it stands, The New Mutants will be an entirely standalone adventure, and with early box office forecasts from even before COVID-19 not being great, it's doubtful that it has franchise potential.

