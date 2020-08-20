THE NEW MUTANTS Director Josh Boone Reveals Scrapped Cameo Plans For DEADPOOL's Colossus

The New Mutants helmer Josh Boone has revealed scrapped plans for Deadpool 2 standout Colossus to make a cameo appearance in his film to establish Magik's origin story as his little sister in Russia!

The New Mutants is set in the X-Men Universe, but it's already been confirmed that plans for Professor X and Storm to cameo were dropped early on in production. There are still said to be references to other mutants in that world, but director Josh Boone has now revealed that a scrapped sequence would have featured Colossus.

It was never shot, but the Deadpool 2 character appeared in an early draft exploring Magik's time as a young mutant in Russia with her brother (presumably played by Stefan Kapcic again).

"I had early drafts. We definitely wrote one where Ilyana was in like a field in Russia that was being tilled," The New Mutants director tells ComicBook.com. "And suddenly her brother comes in and you see all the armor come on him and stop the thing from running her over or whatever. We had stuff like that in earlier drafts that just got further and further away from a budget standpoint and everything else. Which is suddenly Ilyana rescued, and is Colossus' sister."

Magik is still Colossus's sister in The New Mutants, but a cameo from Piotr Rasputin is sadly off the table. That's a missed trick on Fox's part, but it's sounding like Boone's hands were tied by the budgetary restrictions which were put in place by the studio for his comic book horror film.

Will we ever get to see Magik and Colossus share the screen? Perhaps, but probably not in this franchise.

