THE NEW MUTANTS Director Reveals What To Expect On The Blu-ray; Remains Hopeful For A Sequel - EXCLUSIVE

While we shouldn't expect any sort of "Josh Boone Cut" of The New Mutants , the director did recently share a few details about some cool surprises he has planned for the eventual Blu-ray release.

Ahead of tomorrow's long-awaited theatrical launch of The New Mutants, we recently got an exclusive opportunity to catch up with director Josh Boone for some details on his X-Men spinoff, and he was kind enough to reveal some of the extras to expect when the film eventually hits Blu-ray and DVD this fall.

Considering everything the film went through once the Disney/Fox merger was complete, it should come as no surprise that the home video release will contain a number of never-before-seen deleted scenes, but in lieu of a traditional audio commentary, it will instead contain a career retrospective with Boone and New Mutants comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz.

He tells us, "Instead of the typical scene-specific audio commentary, I did sort of a career retrospective interview with Bill Sienkiewicz to talk about his time working for Marvel and DC and all the other work he’s done over the years.

We also have a cool selection of deleted scenes that were either too funny or not tonally right for the cut, which I’ve left as fun things for fans to look at and enjoy that are a little more wink-y, gag stuff. There’s also some other behind-the-scenes stuff on there I can't talk about yet, but it was really fun to sit down with Bill and learn about his life and his work."

While Boone acknowledges that it's unlikely he'll get to complete his trilogy, especially now that the property is back in the hands of Marvel Studios, he remains cautiously optimistic that a follow-up could happen if the stars align this weekend.

When we asked him if there's anything else under the Marvel Studios umbrella he'd like to tackle, he quickly replied, "The thing we’d want to do most is easily a sequel to this one. It would be set in Brazil, Warlock’s in it, we’d introduce Karma, who’s a character we’d really like to see, who is able to take possession of other people’s bodies, which could run sexual havoc on some of our characters. *laughs*"

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.



