THE NEW MUTANTS Director Says The Movie Was Meant To Be Seen On The Big Screen; UK Release Date Revealed

The New Mutants director Josh Boone has shared his thoughts on why fans should be heading to the theater to watch his movie, while the Marvel Comics adaptation has also secured a UK release date...

The COVID-19 pandemic may not be making as many headlines as it once was, but it hasn't gone anywhere and heading to your local movie theater (depending where in the world you live) remains as risky as ever. Doing the rounds to promote The New Mutants, director Josh Boone told Heroic Hollywood why he thinks people still need to enjoy that big screen experience.

"I do think people should be going to the movies," the filmmaker explained. "If they can go to a house party with 700 people without masks on, they can put on a mask and go to a movie and maybe get their rocks off in a more productive way. But I think it brings people together. Even if they’re socially distanced. And I think that as long as they’re following the rules they’re supposed to be following, it’s safer than an airplane or a restaurant."

There's some truth to that, but experts did recently explain why theaters might not be that safe.

Regardless, when Boone was asked about whether a streaming service debut for The New Mutants was ever considered, he responded: "No, I mean the last act of the movie was designed to be seen on big screens, like IMAX screens, like it has a massive bear in it and crazy sound design."

In related news, it's now been confirmed that The New Mutants will arrive in UK cinemas on August 29th with special preview screenings. A September 4th debut had previously been advertised.

