THE NEW MUTANTS Expected To Win The Weekend With Soft $7M-$10 Million Debut As Theaters Begin To Reopen

It's been a long time since we've covered any box office news, but the projections are in for The New Mutants and it looks like it's set to win the weekend, albeit with a very soft $10 million debut.

Variety is reporting that Marvel/Fox's The New Mutants is projected to win the box office with an estimated collection in the $7 million to $10 million range from 2,412 North American locations (which is about 2,000 less theaters than it was originally scheduled to open in back in April).

While Hollywood will attempt to restart moviegoing this weekend, many theaters in some of the biggest U.S. markets, including both California and New York, remain closed due to the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so it's definitely going to be interesting to see how major studios will react to the performance of The New Mutants and more importantly, to the diminished performance of Christopher Nolan's Tenet next weekend.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's long-awaited comedy threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music is expected to finished in second, opening in 1,007 locations, but the film is ialso launching simultaneously on premium video-on-demand, so it's box office numbers will likely be significantly altered.

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.



