THE NEW MUTANTS First Clip Sees Anya Taylor-Joy's Magik Leap Into Action Against The Demon Bear

The first clip from The New Mutants has been released, and it sees the team on the run from the Demon Bear as Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) decides to leap into action against the monster. Check it out...

Yesterday, tickets for The New Mutants finally went on sale, and excitement for the Marvel Comics adaptation is slowly starting to build. Of course, given current world events and the fact that most theaters remain closed, the chances of the movie being a box office hit are undeniably slim.

At this point, that doesn't really matter, because it was predicted to flop even before COVID-19. The important thing is that Josh Boone's movie is finally going to see the light of day after a series of delays, and this theatrical debut will hopefully hasten up that long rumoured Disney+ premiere. If that's not the plan, then we could soon see The New Mutants on various PVOD platforms.

Regardless, the first clip for the movie has now been released, and it features the heroes on the run from the Demon Bear. It's then that Magik decides to take action, and based on what we see here, it seems likely Anya Taylor-Joy will be the standout in The New Mutants. Overall, this clip is pretty cool, though the one thing that really stands out is that most of the cast appear to be rocking some pretty dreadful accents.

Check out the clip below, and stay tuned for much more on The New Mutants!

