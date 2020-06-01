THE NEW MUTANTS - First Trailer In Two Years Points To The Marvel Movie Being Worth The Wait
It was October 2017 when the first trailer for The New Mutants was released but we finally have a fresh look at the movie and, well, it looks pretty damn good to be fair!
Believe it or not, we've seen nothing from The New Mutants for two years. Well, a new trailer is finally here and it looks like we're in for a fun ride based on his superpower-heavy sneak peek...
Unlike that teaser, this footage doesn't shy away from making references to mutants or showing the main cast's superpowers. We even get to see the Demon Bear in action against Magik as she teleports through the sky with her trademark Soulsword in hand. The horror elements are still there and it definitely doesn't appear as if reshoots added any extra characters as was once reported.
It's still surprising that The New Mutants is getting a theatrical release when Marvel Studios is planning to reboot the X-Men franchise but it looks like a movie which has some potential.
Crucially, the trailer also confirms that the Marvel Comics adaptation will be released this April as planned, so the marketing campaign will presumably continue to heat up over the coming weeks as Disney will want to use this one to try and recoup some of their investment after purchasing Fox.
Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for more from it later today!
