THE NEW MUTANTS: Hell Has Frozen Over On The Final Poster For The X-MEN Spinoff; Plus A Terrifying New Clip

Walt Disney Studios has shared the official final poster and a terrifying new clip from The New Mutants , which has been confirmed to close out 20th Century Studios' long-running X-Men film series.

20th Century Studios and Walt Disney Studios have officially released the final poster for Josh Boone's X-Men spinoff, The New Mutants, which finally opens in US theaters today.



With the film primarily taking place at an abandoned psychiatric facility for mutants, the cast is relatively small in comparison to most superhero movies, but it still has a good lineup of up-and-coming stars leading the way with Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Henry Zaga (The Stand) and Blu Hunt (The Originals). Alice Braga (I Am Legend) is also onboard as Dr. Cecillia Reyes.

In addition, we have a new clip featuring the group's first encounter with the terrifying "Smiley Man."

Also, in case you've missed them, be sure check out all of our exclusive interviews with the director and cast of The New Mutants by heading HERE !





20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.



