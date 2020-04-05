THE NEW MUTANTS Is Heading Straight To VOD; Now Available To Pre-Order On Amazon - UPDATE

Well, it looks like we finally know the status of Josh Boone's The New Mutants ! Although we're still waiting on an official announcement, the X-Men spinoff is already available to pre-order on Amazon...

Fans have been wondering about the status of The New Mutants since it was removed from its theatrical release schedule (it was actually supposed to hit theaters last month) after the mass COVID-19-related production delays and postponements, and now we finally know what's going on with the Josh Boone-directed X-Men spinoff.

There was speculation that Disney may choose to release the film on Disney+ (an unlikely move given the current deal between the Disney-owned Fox and HBO), but it's now come to light that The New Mutants will be heading straight to Video On Demand platforms.

Trailer Track's Anton Volkov has discovered that the movie is already available to pre-order on Amazon Prime Video. There's no sign of a release date, but it will cost $25.99 in The US and £13.99 in The UK.

Although this isn't a particularly surprising development, it is odd that we haven't had some kind of official announcement. Disney does have an earnings call scheduled for tomorrow, however, so there's a good chance we'll learn more about the studio's decision then.

We'll keep you guys updated, but for now let us know if you intend on purchasing The New Mutants on VOD when it becomes available.