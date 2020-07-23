THE NEW MUTANTS Is Still Coming To Theaters - Check Out A New Trailer & The Intense Opening Scene

Well, it looks like that TV spot must have been a fake after all. Despite reports that The New Mutants would be bypassing theaters and heading straight to VOD, it was just confirmed at the [email protected] panel that the movie is sticking with its August 8 theatrical release date.

It's always possible that the film will also be available to stream soon after (we found out earlier today that Bill and Ted Face the Music will hit theaters and VOD simultaneously on September 1st), but for now, it looks like Disney is adamant that Josh Boone's X-Men spinoff will play in theaters.

The panel also debuted a brand new trailer and the movie's opening sequence, which begins with Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) fleeing from what we assume is the Demon Bear, before witnessing the supernatural creature murder her father. This leads directly into the trailer, which features plenty of awesome new footage of the five young heroes in action. Cannonball blasting? Rahne in wolf form? Magik cutting through enemies with her Soul Sword? It's all here.

We'll add the separate videos once they become available, but for now you'll have to skip to around the 24:30 mark to watch.

Pretty cool. Will it be enough to entice fans back into theaters early next month? We'll just have to wait and see.