THE NEW MUTANTS: New International Promo Features The Footage From That "Fake" Disney+ Promo

A TV spot for The New Mutants includes footage from the preview which was dismissed as fake after claiming the Marvel movie would be released on Disney+ on September 4th. Check it out after the jump...

Last month, a promo for The New Mutants found its way online (after reportedly airing in Australia) which claimed that the Marvel movie would debut on Disney+ on September 4th. Disney, the same studio that once said leaked Solo: A Star Wars Story artwork that adorned LEGO sets and toys across the globe was fake, was quick to dismiss that preview as not being real.

That in itself was pretty unusual, especially as the promo included never-before-seen footage.

Now, that footage has been tracked to a TV spot for the movie that's airing in Taiwan. While it's possible that this started airing before the "Disney+" promo popped up online, this one was uploaded after that, so the plot has definitely thickened. Ultimately, it could just be that Disney needs to be a little more careful with who they supply footage to as a leak of some sort is definitely feasible.

As of right now, Disney is sticking with that August 28th release date for The New Mutants, but if the only reason the studio is sticking with that is because they're contractually obligated to do so, a surprise release on Disney+ just days later could still be a strong possibility given what's happening with theaters (like the recent decision to sell Mulan for $29.99 on the streaming service).

However, whether Disney would want The New Mutants to potentially pull people away from purchasing Mulan hat weekend is another matter, so perhaps that TV spot was a "fake" after all...

