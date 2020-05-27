THE NEW MUTANTS: New Stills From The Upcoming X-MEN Spinoff Feature Magik, Wolfsbane & More

It was recently announced that Josh Boone's The New Mutants has been given a new theoretical release date, and now thanks to some magazine scans we have a batch of new stills and behind-the-scenes photos.

After numerous delays and rumors that the movie would be released straight to VOD, Disney finally gave Josh Boone's The New Mutants a new theatrical release date earlier this month, and the X-Men spinoff will now make its way into theaters on August 28th, 2020.

Some believe this might be a bit optimistic and the movie will ultimately have to be pushed back again, but for now all we can do is wait and see.

In the meantime, some new images have found their way online via scans from the latest issue of SFX Magazine. This mixture of stills and behind-the-scenes photos provide fresh looks at most of the main characters, and also tease what might end up being an important plot point.

In one shot, Rahne (Maisie Williams) appears to be trying to talk Dani off a ledge. Is the illusion-afflicted young mutant contemplating suicide here, or is there more to the story?

It seems crazy to think that The New Mutants was actually filmed back in 2017, but fans of the troubled children of the atom will finally - hopefully - get to see them in action later this year.