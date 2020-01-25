THE NEW MUTANTS Poster Promises To Introduce A Completely New Kind Of Marvel Superhero Team
20th Century Studios and Walt Disney Studios have released a brand new theatrical poster for Josh Boone's upcoming X-Men spinoff, The New Mutants, offering a fresh look at the young team of heroes as they gear up for the a comic book adventure unlike any we've seen before.
20th Century Studios & Walt Disney Studios have released a pretty killer new poster for the first Marvel release of the year, The New Mutants, featuring a fresh new look at the titular team of heroes.
With the film primarily taking place at a mostly abandoned psychiatric facility for mutants, the cast will reportedly only feature Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Henry Zaga (The Stand) and Blu Hunt (The Originals) in the lead mutant roles with Alice Braga (I Am Legend) also playing a key supporting part.
The Demon Bear will serve as the film's primary antagonist, but it's also been rumored since March 2018 that the film would also feature a secondary villain that would appear in the post-credits stinger. Academy Award-nominee Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria) and 2x Golden Globe-winner Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick) have both been linked to this mystery villain role, with the latter reportedly having already shot something during principal photography as Mister Sinister.
However, considering Banderas was supposed to replace Hamm during reshoots, which never occurred, it remains to be seen whether he - or Hamm, following the Disney merger - will still be a part of the film.
20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.
The New Mutants features:
Director: Josh Boone
Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane
Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik
Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball
Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage
Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot
Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes
The New Mutants hits theaters April 3
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]