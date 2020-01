THE NEW MUTANTS Poster Promises To Introduce A Completely New Kind Of Marvel Superhero Team

20th Century Studios & Walt Disney Studios have released a pretty killer new poster for the first Marvel release of the year, The New Mutants , featuring a fresh new look at the titular team of heroes.





20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.







The New Mutants features:

Director: Josh Boone

Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane

Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik

Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball

Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage

Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot

Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes



The New Mutants hits theaters April 3