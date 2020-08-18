THE NEW MUTANTS "Special Look" And Posters Released After Tickets For The Movie Finally Go On Sale

It's hard to believe after all this time, but tickets for The New Mutants are finally going on sale, and Disney has marked the occasion by sharing a few badass new posters and an exciting "special look."

While we probably won't believe it until it actually happens, Disney is pushing forward with that August 28th release date for The New Mutants, and tickets have now officially gone on sale.

To mark the occasion, a new "Special Look" at Josh Boone's Marvel Comics adaptation has been released, while there are also three new posters from Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, and Fandango. The marketing campaign for The New Mutants has picked up a lot in recent weeks, and despite most theaters being closed, it seems Disney is now going all in on getting this one out there.

That's understandable after all those delays, though there are plenty of fans who remain convinced that the movie will quickly arrive on Disney+/PVOD platforms following its theatrical debut as Disney will have then met obligations made before the merger with 20th Century Fox.

Despite the negativity that's often surrounded The New Mutants, there's no denying that it's pretty intriguing, and after all these delays, you'd hope that it's at least a little better than Dark Phoenix!

Time will tell on that front, but if this is all to be believed, there's only ten days until we found out one way or another...assuming you can make it to your local theater, of course.

Check out the sneak peek and those posters below, and then stay tuned for more on The New Mutants later today.













