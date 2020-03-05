THE NEW MUTANTS Spoiler Stills Reveal A Closer Look At Demon Bear, Limbo, And Monstrous Villains

The New Mutants has no release date and, at this stage, it feels like Disney would be better off just putting it on VOD platforms. Unfortunately, an existing deal between the now Disney-owned Fox and HBO means it likely won't premiere on Disney+, and with the 2020/2021 theatrical release schedule looking crowded, putting the Marvel Comics movie on the big screen could be a disaster.

Regardless, thanks to some newly revealed stills (via @NewMutantsUp), we have a potentially spoilery look at what's to come in the film...well, when/if we eventually get to check it out!

From Limbo to Demon Bear, and a truly horrifying monster that looks like it's stepped straight out of any number of horror movies, there are some great shots here. There's a risk that one even sheds some light on The New Mutants' ending, and you can see that and more in the gallery below.

Limbo isn't somewhere we necessarily expected to see in The New Mutants, but Magik is clearly going to spend some time there (which begs the question of why she doesn't just escape from this hospital the young heroes are being kept in).

Regardless, it's there she will be coming face to face with Demon Bear as you'll see later in this post!

