THE NEW MUTANTS Spoilers: 4 Things That Worked And 6 Things That Didn't

The New Mutants is now playing in theaters, and regardless of whether you've seen the movie, we now have a spoiler-filled breakdown of everything that did and didn't work in Josh Boone's Marvel adaptation.

The New Mutants has finally been released in theaters after what felt like a never-ending series of delays, and the response has definitely been as mixed as we expected it would be. The movie could have been a critical and commercial hit and it wouldn't really make a difference to what Marvel Studios has planned for the X-Men franchise because no matter what happened, these characters are being rebooted and this Fox leftover won't factor into whatever comes next. Regardless, there's a lot to discuss in The New Mutants - you can check out our review by clicking here - and we're now taking a spoiler-filled look at everything that did and didn't work here. Whether you've seen the movie or not, we think you'll find a lot of surprises in this breakdown, and it might just help you decided whether it's worth braving your local theater to check it out. To take a look through this feature, all you guys need to do is click the "Next" button below!

Did Work: Everything About Magik Anya Taylor-Joy is a fantastic young actress, and she does some great work in The New Mutants as Illyana Rasputin. With a chip on her shoulder, the mutant vents her frustration on those around her, but as the movie progresses, it becomes clear that there's a reason for why she is the way she is. The actress effortlessly pulls all of this off, and takes us along for the ride in a way that ensures you'll get fully invested with a character who, for all intents and purposes, should be unlikeable. In terms of how her powers are portrayed, most of what's in the movie has been seen in the trailers, but the few glimpses we get of Limbo are undeniably impressive, and Magik is a total badass.



Didn't Work: ...Well, Aside From Lockheed, Maybe There's a cool idea in The New Mutants with Lockheed being a toy puppet Magik has used to get her through a series of traumas in her life (we'll get to those). During the final battle, we learn that when she goes to Limbo, it comes to life. The creature looks fantastic in live-action, and it's a lot of fun watching him blasting Demon Bear with blue, fiery blasts. Unfortunately, Lockheed vanishes soon after and we barely get to spend any time with him! It feels a little like Fox decided that animating Lockheed for more than a few seconds would be too expensive, hence why he's back to being a puppet by the time all is said and done. Clearly, Lockheed was only going to "come to life" every now and again and, honestly, that's kind of a let-down.



Did Work: The Dynamic Between Characters If there's one thing The New Mutants definitely gets right, it's the dynamic between characters. The relationship between Dani Moonstar and Rahne Sinclair is a great example of that as their budding romance never feels forced and feels like a natural progression of the friendship they quickly establish. Sam Guthrie and Roberto da Costa also strike up a friendship despite being from very different backgrounds, while the way Illyana bounces off each of them is never not fun to watch. Dr. Cecilia Reyes isn't the most effective of villains, and her ties to these mutants is never really explored beyond a surface level. The Smiley Men also don't do much more than serve as canon fodder for the heroes, so it's just a good job this movie's heroes are compelling (because the villains are not).



Didn't Work: Not Enough Superpowers When the first trailer for The New Mutants was released, it was clear the movie was being billed as a horror story, and superpowers were pretty much nowhere to be found. That didn't sit well with a lot of fans, and while the next trailer made up for that, the mutant powers these characters have aren't exactly on full display in the finished product. When we do see them, they look great, but as none of them have control over their abilities, they're not utilised in a particularly effective manner (even during the final battle). The biggest loser here is Wolfsbane; her transformation is underwhelming, and while she looks pretty cool slashing away at Dr. Cecilia Reyes and Demon Bear, that could have been so much better!



Didn't Work: Where's The Horror? Despite being billed as the first superhero/horror movie hybrid, it most definitely is not. At all. The New Mutants definitely get a little tense in places, and is clearly meant to be scary, but the stakes just aren't there to really drive home that we should be frightened for these characters. It never truly feels like they're in danger, and the threats they face...well, they're just not that frightening! Ultimately, reshoots might have been able to help with this, but it's possible the genres just don't work well together, especially when the five leads are incredibly powerful and take down these threats with relative ease. The movie needed to up the ante, but kept it a little too PG-13 and tame for horror fans.



Did Work: Nods To The Wider X-Men Universe The New Mutants was originally set to tie directly into the events of X-Men: Apocalypse, but that idea was scrapped early on. However, there are still some nods to the wider "X-Men Universe." These young mutants are convinced that they will eventually move on to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, and so are we...until Dr. Cecilia Reyes gets a message telling her to kill Dani. That's clearly not something Professor X would say, and it's then we learn she's really working for the Essex Corporation and that they want to use these mutants as trained killers. Clearly, the plan was to keep dropping these hints until Mister Sinister finally made his presence felt in this world, though it doesn't sound like this team was ever on a collision could with him.



Didn't Work: Demon Bear Demon Bear is nowhere near as terrifying as you might think (certainly not if you've read the comic books) and ends up being little more than a figment of Dani's imagination after she inadvertently releases the greatest fears of her fellow mutants without realising she's actually doing so. Honestly, Demon Bear is just a big, kinda scary bear with glowing eyes. Beyond that, the mythology from the source material is largely ignored, and the villain massively disappoints because of that. On the plus side, Magik fighting Demon Bear does look pretty cool on screen. The special effects are by no means bad, it's just the storytelling behind the creature which ends up being a let down.



Didn't Work: The Ending After Dani manages to soothe Demon Bear, the heroes find their way out of the former asylum and decide to head off together to see where the nearest town is...and well, that's pretty much it. While it does kind of feel like they're a team now, this vague ending feels like it's missing something, and nowhere near enough time is dedicated to exploring what the experience they've been through means for them moving forward. A sequel likely would have explored that, but this ending really doesn't give fans enough reason to want to come back and see what happens next. Perhaps an after-credits scenes might have helped, but it's a strange, underwhelming conclusion.



Did Work: Magik's Traumatic Childhood This is never overtly explained in the movie, but as a child, Magik was sexually abused by a series of men who she ultimately murdered. To escape her reality, she imagined them with smiling faces, and used her mutant powers to escape into limbo so she could forget what she went through. It's a hard-hitting, shocking moment that could have made an even greater impact had The New Mutants dedicated a little more time to exploring what Illyana once went through. As it stands, this is still a strong part of the movie that, while it doesn't make for easy viewing, will resonate with you and help inform what we see from Magik throughout this story.

