THE NEW MUTANTS Stars Maisie Williams & Blu Hunt On Their Characters' Romantic Connection

Josh Boone recently confirmed that Rahne and Danielle will indeed be romantically involved in The New Mutants movie, and stars Maisie Williams & Blu Hunt have now commented on their "lovely love story."

Although he stopped short of stating that they'll actually be involved in a same-sex relationship, The New Mutants director Josh Boone did recently confirm that Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams) and Dani Moonster (Blu Hunt) will share a romantic connection in the movie.

Although it didn't sound like that bond would be a major part of the plot at the time, Boone did say that "their relationship was certainly the spine of the movie” during The New Mutants [email protected] panel Thursday evening.

"Was" might well turn out to be the operative word, however.

Williams and Hunt were asked for their take on their characters' relationship, and the Game of Thrones actress said she was happy to see that the heart of the movie was "this really lovely love story." Hunt then confirmed that she kissed Williams during their audition. “You can’t imagine how nervous I am. ‘Oh, I have to go kiss Maisie Williams?!’ Showing up at the studio lot, it was very nerve-racking!”

Whether that kiss actually ends up in the finished film remains to be seen. Many movies promote LGBTQ elements in the buildup to their release only to end up featuring a tiny moment or hint that barely registers, so fans will understandably be a little skeptical about this.

We'll find out if this turns out to be more than a single shot of the characters glancing into each other's eyes when The New Mutants hits theaters(?) next month. For now, you can check out the new trailer below.